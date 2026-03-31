'Paradise' season 3 coming with more sci fi twists, Hoberg
Entertainment
Paradise Season three is on the way after a wild Season two finale on Hulu. Executive producer John Hoberg says we'll see even more sci-fi twists this time.
With Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) sacrificing herself to stop a nuclear disaster, Xavier (Sterling K Brown) is now left to figure out what's next for everyone.
Hoberg hints Sinatra flashbacks in 'Paradise'
Hoberg hinted Sinatra could return in flashbacks, so her story isn't over yet.
The season will dig into themes like leadership and trust as the crew faces life outside their Colorado bunker.
Expect surprises and tough decisions as Xavier is left to decide whether to step up and questions about characters' motives and loyalties will emerge.