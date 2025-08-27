'Param Sundari' cleared by CBFC; visuals intact, some words muted

The upcoming rom-com Param Sundari , starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor , has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 13+ certificate. The board requested some changes in language, including muting certain words and replacing others in subtitles. Even with these edits, the film was approved without visual cuts.

Changes made 'Bastard' replaced with 'idiot' in subtitles The board instructed the makers to mute words such as "bloody" and "father," which were also deleted from the subtitles. In the subtitles, the word "bastard" was replaced with "idiot." Meanwhile, the final runtime of Param Sundari is two hours and 16 minutes (136 minutes). Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, it will release on Friday.

Release strategy Why 'Param Sundari's release was postponed The film was originally set to release in July but was postponed to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara. The makers felt the move was sensible, as the box office run of Saiyaara might have impacted its collections. Advance bookings for Param Sundari are now open, following a grand launch event in Jaipur.