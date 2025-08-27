'Param Sundari' cleared by CBFC; visuals intact, some words muted
What's the story
The upcoming rom-com Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 13+ certificate. The board requested some changes in language, including muting certain words and replacing others in subtitles. Even with these edits, the film was approved without visual cuts.
Changes made
'Bastard' replaced with 'idiot' in subtitles
The board instructed the makers to mute words such as "bloody" and "father," which were also deleted from the subtitles. In the subtitles, the word "bastard" was replaced with "idiot." Meanwhile, the final runtime of Param Sundari is two hours and 16 minutes (136 minutes). Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, it will release on Friday.
Release strategy
Why 'Param Sundari's release was postponed
The film was originally set to release in July but was postponed to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara. The makers felt the move was sensible, as the box office run of Saiyaara might have impacted its collections. Advance bookings for Param Sundari are now open, following a grand launch event in Jaipur.
Accusations
Kapoor on her Malayali accent criticism
Though the songs and trailer have generated buzz, Kapoor's accent in the promos has sparked discussion online. The accent faced criticism from several Malayali fans, and the actor addressed it in an interview with ET Digital. She said, "Of course, I'm not a Malayali... but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali." "I've always been very interested in that terrain and that culture... So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story."