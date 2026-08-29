Paramount advancing 'Days of Thunder' sequel, Cruise returning, Kidman undecided
Entertainment
Paramount, weeks after confirming plans to move forward with a sequel to the 1990 racing movie Days of Thunder, with Tom Cruise returning as Cole Trickle.
The studio is hoping Nicole Kidman, who played his love interest in the original and later became his wife shortly after the film's release, will join the cast.
But according to insiders, it's totally up to Kidman if she wants in.
Kidman prioritizes female filmmakers, return uncertain
Nicole Kidman's focus for the last decade has been to work with and elevate female directors and producers, so her return isn't guaranteed. Even a cameo would need to fit her creative vision.
If she does sign on, it'll be the first time Cruise and Kidman work together since their split in 2001, a reunion fans will definitely notice.