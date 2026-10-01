Paramount releases 'Ebenezer' trailer as Depp returns after 8 years
Entertainment
Paramount just dropped the first trailer for Ebenezer, with Johnny Depp making a big-screen comeback as Ebenezer Scrooge after eight years away from Hollywood.
Directed by Ti West, this fresh take on A Christmas Carol lands in theaters November 13.
McKellen plays Jacob Marley in 'Ebenezer'
The film features Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, and Ian McKellen (playing the ghostly Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge about his visitors).
Depp's surprise appearance as Scrooge at San Diego Comic-Con already has fans talking.
Up next for Depp: he'll star in Day Drinker with Madelyn Cline and Penelope Cruz, coming March 2027.