Parineeti announces 'Mom Talks': When, where to watch chat show

Host's perspective This is what Chopra said about parenting Chopra, who became a mother last year, shared her views on parenting and the significance of individual choices. She said, "Kisi ki mat suno, sabki advice lo but do the parenting of your child in your style. Nothing is wrong. Everything is right for your child." "You have a doubt, please ask for advice from your doctor... But please never feel guilty for any decision you are taking for your baby because that is right for you."

Show format More about the show Mom Talks will follow an intimate format with Chopra leading conversations about the everyday challenges, emotional journeys, and changing perspectives of parenthood. The show will also include humor and practical advice, making it a relatable platform for audiences facing similar situations. It is part of ZEE5's AVOD (advertising-based video-on-demand) library and will be available for free streaming. The first episode is out now, and new episodes will drop every Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement