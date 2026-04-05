Parineeti announces 'Mom Talks': When, where to watch chat show
What's the story
ZEE5, in collaboration with BULLET Microdrama, has announced a new show titled Mom Talks, Maa Ki Baat - Maa Ke Jazbaat. The nine-episode series will be hosted by actor Parineeti Chopra and will delve into the nuances of modern parenting through conversations with celebrity parents and experts. The show will feature guests like Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, Imran Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Zaid Darbar, among others.
Host's perspective
This is what Chopra said about parenting
Chopra, who became a mother last year, shared her views on parenting and the significance of individual choices. She said, "Kisi ki mat suno, sabki advice lo but do the parenting of your child in your style. Nothing is wrong. Everything is right for your child." "You have a doubt, please ask for advice from your doctor... But please never feel guilty for any decision you are taking for your baby because that is right for you."
Show format
More about the show
Mom Talks will follow an intimate format with Chopra leading conversations about the everyday challenges, emotional journeys, and changing perspectives of parenthood. The show will also include humor and practical advice, making it a relatable platform for audiences facing similar situations. It is part of ZEE5's AVOD (advertising-based video-on-demand) library and will be available for free streaming. The first episode is out now, and new episodes will drop every Friday and Saturday.
Support from family
Raghav Chadha congratulated his wife on new milestone
Chopra's husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha congratulated her on the launch of Mom Talks by commenting on her Instagram post. He wrote, "So proud! Congratulations. Rooting for you always." The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Neer, in October 2025. They got married in May 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.