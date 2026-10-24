Pankaj Tripathi-Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' to release on SonyLIV
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic comedy Parivarik ManuRanjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, will be released directly on SonyLIV. The makers recently unveiled a teaser that hints at a delightful blend of love, humor, and family drama. This film marks the first collaboration between the two actors.
Film details
What is the story of 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'?
Parivarik ManuRanjan is being marketed as a "shuddh paarivarik romance-comedy," with the plot bringing together romance and humor in the realm of family dynamics.
The teaser was accompanied by a caption that read, "Pyaar Manu aur Ranjan ka, bana manuranjan sabhi ka. Aa rahi hai ek shuddh parivarik rom-com film, Parivarik ManuRanjan - A Sony LIV original film."
Actor insights
Here's what Tripathi and Hydari said about the film
Both actors expressed their enthusiasm for the project when it was announced in 2025.
Hydari said, "When I read the script, I smiled throughout... Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat."
Tripathi added, "There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn't say no. This is my first time working with Aditi."
Production team
Everything to know about upcoming rom-com
Varun V. Sharma has directed Parivarik ManuRanjan, with Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Sharma credited for the story and screenplay. Kala has also written the dialogues.
The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta, and Alicia Zafar under Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.
SonyLIV has yet to announce its streaming date.