Parmeet Sethi reveals he almost lost 'DDLJ's iconic Kuljeet role
What's the story
Actor Parmeet Sethi, who played the memorable character of Kuljeet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), recently revealed that he had to fight to get the role. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he said that even after seeing his VHS tape recording, director Aditya Chopra initially cast another actor for Kuljeet's character.
Initial disappointment
Sethi said, "Days after meeting Aditya, I saw in the newspaper that another actor had been chosen." "I was completely devastated. He told me that your vibes are very positive, I don't think you'll suit in a negative role. I knew that he wouldn't give it to me." "I just kept thinking for two weeks, I couldn't get it out of my head. I felt that this role was for me."
Second chance
Sethi asked for a screen test
Despite the initial setback, Sethi approached Chopra again and asked for a screen test. "He gave me four main scenes of the film. I had so much guts, I changed the lines a bit to give it more of a Punjabi essence." "Archana (wife, actor) also contributed and helped me with a few phrases. I gave screen tests with and without the camera because Adi wanted to see how I am in front of the lens."
Role confirmation
Sethi was extremely nervous while giving the screen test, but after a long pause, Chopra finally said, "You are my Kuljeet." "I jumped and hugged him. Archana and I sat in our Maruti 800, went to the main road and I screamed on the top of my voice." In DDLJ, Simran's (Kajol) father chooses Kuljeet as her husband. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Meanwhile, the film will complete 30 years on October 20.