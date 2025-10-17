Parmeet Sethi reveals he almost lost 'DDLJ's iconic Kuljeet role

Actor Parmeet Sethi, who played the memorable character of Kuljeet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), recently revealed that he had to fight to get the role. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he said that even after seeing his VHS tape recording, director Aditya Chopra initially cast another actor for Kuljeet's character.

Initial disappointment 'I was completely devastated' Sethi said, "Days after meeting Aditya, I saw in the newspaper that another actor had been chosen." "I was completely devastated. He told me that your vibes are very positive, I don't think you'll suit in a negative role. I knew that he wouldn't give it to me." "I just kept thinking for two weeks, I couldn't get it out of my head. I felt that this role was for me."

Second chance Sethi asked for a screen test Despite the initial setback, Sethi approached Chopra again and asked for a screen test. "He gave me four main scenes of the film. I had so much guts, I changed the lines a bit to give it more of a Punjabi essence." "Archana (wife, actor) also contributed and helped me with a few phrases. I gave screen tests with and without the camera because Adi wanted to see how I am in front of the lens."