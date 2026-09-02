Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star scratched days after death

Restoration/repairs were underway on September 1, 2026, with flowers temporarily removed so the Hollywood Historic Trust could fix things up.

Ana Martinez, spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said repairs had already been planned before the incident.

The final polish is expected by September 4.

Parton received her star back in 1984; she was laid to rest in a "very simple ceremony" beside her husband Carl Dean after her "brief battle" with cancer.