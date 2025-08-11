Next Article
'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Abhinav, Rocky to don pregnancy suits
On the next episode of "Pati Patni Aur Panga," celebrity husbands like Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal will experience what pregnancy feels like—well, sort of.
With fake baby bumps strapped on, they'll tackle daily chores and get a taste of the physical challenges women face during pregnancy, all in good fun.
Promo shows the duo struggling with cooking and cleaning
A recent promo shows these husbands struggling with cooking and cleaning while wearing their bellies, plus a labor pain simulation that brings out some priceless reactions.
Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show uses humor to build empathy and spark conversations about what women go through—while keeping things entertaining for everyone watching.