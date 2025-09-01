Next Article
'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' crew member attacked in UP
A crew member from the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 was reportedly attacked by locals in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The person involved is Zoheb Solapurwala, production head at BR Chopra Films.
After a police complaint was filed by line producer Saurabh Tiwari, authorities arrested Meraj Ali as the main accused.
AICWA reacts to incident
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) spoke out against the assault, calling it "shocking" and urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action.
They emphasized that protecting film crews is crucial for keeping Uttar Pradesh safe and welcoming for shoots.
AICWA said it's time to restore confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a safe shooting destination.