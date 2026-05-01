'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' trailer May 2 features Khurrana
Entertainment
Get ready: < em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is back with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan leading the chaos!
The trailer lands on May 2, teasing a story where Khurrana's character, Prajapati Pandey, finds himself juggling not one but three complicated relationships (with Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh).
The movie hits theaters soon after, on May 15.
Release delayed to May Aziz returns
The film was originally set for March, but now arrives in May.
Director Mudassar Aziz returns for this sequel, joined by producers Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra.
Plus, Vijay Raaz joins the cast as a cop, so expect even more laughs and wild twists this time around!