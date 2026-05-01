'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' trailer May 2 features Khurrana Entertainment May 01, 2026

Get ready: < em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is back with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan leading the chaos!

The trailer lands on May 2, teasing a story where Khurrana's character, Prajapati Pandey, finds himself juggling not one but three complicated relationships (with Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh).

The movie hits theaters soon after, on May 15.