Actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 after sudden heart attack

Hollywood actor-producer Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and Starship Troopers, has died at 57. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his family, who revealed that he passed away due to a heart attack. Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon was a USC graduate, where he played on the Trojans football team. He began his acting career while still in college with a two-episode arc on Who's the Boss?.

Career highlights His television career Muldoon then landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved By the Bell. He is best remembered for originating the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012. He also recurred as Richard Hart on Melrose Place from Seasons 3 to 5.

Filmography His film career In addition to his television roles, Muldoon also had a successful film career. He played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. His most recent film, the crime thriller Dirty Hands, is set to be released later this year, reported Deadline. Muldoon was also an executive producer on several films including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, and Kockroach (which is currently filming).

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