Actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 after sudden heart attack
What's the story
Hollywood actor-producer Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and Starship Troopers, has died at 57. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his family, who revealed that he passed away due to a heart attack. Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon was a USC graduate, where he played on the Trojans football team. He began his acting career while still in college with a two-episode arc on Who's the Boss?.
Career highlights
His television career
Muldoon then landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved By the Bell. He is best remembered for originating the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012. He also recurred as Richard Hart on Melrose Place from Seasons 3 to 5.
Filmography
His film career
In addition to his television roles, Muldoon also had a successful film career. He played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. His most recent film, the crime thriller Dirty Hands, is set to be released later this year, reported Deadline. Muldoon was also an executive producer on several films including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, and Kockroach (which is currently filming).
Personal details
His legacy and personal life
Muldoon was known for his love of music and often played guitar. He was the lead singer for The Sleeping Masses. Described by friends as "endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence," he is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., sister Shana Zappa, brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo Zappa, and nephew Arrow Zappa. May he rest in peace.