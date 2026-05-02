'Patriot' hit theaters May 1, ZEE5 secures streaming rights Entertainment May 02, 2026

Patriot, starring Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal, just hit theaters on May 1.

If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry, ZEE5 has picked up the streaming rights and will release it online after its theatrical run (release date still to be announced).

The movie will also be aired on Zee Keralam after its digital premiere.