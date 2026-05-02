'Patriot' hit theaters May 1, ZEE5 secures streaming rights
Entertainment
Patriot, starring Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal, just hit theaters on May 1.
If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry, ZEE5 has picked up the streaming rights and will release it online after its theatrical run (release date still to be announced).
The movie will also be aired on Zee Keralam after its digital premiere.
'Patriot' ₹9.80cr net India ₹29.37cr worldwide
The film had a blockbuster opening day, earning ₹9.80 crore net in India and pulling in a total of ₹29.37 crore worldwide within 24 hours.
There's plenty of hype around this one!