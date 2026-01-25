'Patriot': Nayanthara's 1st look drops, fans spot hidden release date
The first poster for Patriot, a political thriller starring Nayanthara, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, is out—and fans are buzzing.
The dark-toned image shows Nayanthara looking intense and resilient beneath the tagline "Dissent is patriotic."
She shared it on Instagram with a simple "PATRIOT A MAHESH NARAYANAN FILM."
Fans crack the code (literally)
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Morse code in the poster that spells out "April 23," hinting at an April 23, 2026 release.
The teaser also teases a plot about a secret surveillance program called "Periscope" hiding inside a student laptop scheme.
Big reunion and globe-trotting shoot
Patriot marks Mammootty and Mohanlal's first onscreen reunion in nearly two decades, joined by Fahadh Faasil and others.
In the teaser, lines like "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot" set up some serious drama.
