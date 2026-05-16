'Patriot' nears ₹80 cr worldwide despite domestic ₹31.3 cr
Entertainment
Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is wrapping up its run in Indian theaters with collections slowing to ₹31.3 crore after 15 days.
But here's the twist: thanks to a huge overseas response, the film's worldwide total has hit nearly ₹80 crore, a big win for Malayalam cinema.
ETimes lauds 'Patriot' Narayanan and Mohanlal
An ETimes review praised Patriot for its intense action scenes and Mahesh Narayanan's direction.
Mohanlal's performance as Rahim Naik especially stands out.
The story dives into political conspiracies and spyware surveillance, making it a gripping watch even as box office numbers dip at home.