'Patriot' nears ₹80 cr worldwide despite domestic ₹31.3 cr Entertainment May 16, 2026

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is wrapping up its run in Indian theaters with collections slowing to ₹31.3 crore after 15 days.

But here's the twist: thanks to a huge overseas response, the film's worldwide total has hit nearly ₹80 crore, a big win for Malayalam cinema.