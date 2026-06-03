Pattinson denies skipping workouts for 'The Batman' after joking remark Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Robert Pattinson wants fans to know he didn't skip workouts for The Batman, despite what you might've heard.

The rumors started after a joke he made in an interview, but as he told GQ, "I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning. It's just because I said it in an interview (that exercise was uncool). I was trying to sound cool," he said.

He even trained twice a day, sometimes starting at 3am.