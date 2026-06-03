Pattinson denies skipping workouts for 'The Batman' after joking remark
Robert Pattinson wants fans to know he didn't skip workouts for The Batman, despite what you might've heard.
The rumors started after a joke he made in an interview, but as he told GQ, "I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning. It's just because I said it in an interview (that exercise was uncool). I was trying to sound cool," he said.
He even trained twice a day, sometimes starting at 3am.
Pattinson preps for 'The Batman' sequel
Getting ready for his return as Bruce Wayne, Pattinson has set up a home gym and is prepping hard.
The sequel brings back filmmaker Matt Reeves and familiar faces like Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell, plus newcomers Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.
Production just kicked off, with the movie hitting theaters October 1, 2027.