Pattinson's 'Primetime' now in India after censor board edits
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson's new thriller Primetime is now in Indian theaters, but not without changes from the Censor Board.
Even though it's rated for adults, the film had to cut seven seconds of frontal nudity, mute two swear words, and blur an alcohol brand before getting approved.
'Primetime' probes media ethics
Several online viewers aren't happy about these edits, especially since Primetime is already meant for adults.
The film follows journalist Chris Hansen as he navigates the tricky world of crime reporting versus entertainment on a show catching online predators.
With Merritt Wever and Phoebe Bridgers (making her dramatic feature debut) in the cast, the movie dives into big questions about media ethics and where creative freedom should draw the line.