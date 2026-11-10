How Pawan Kalyan met Anna Konidala
What's the story
Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife, former actor Anna Konidala, announced their separation on Monday, ending their 13-year marriage. The couple reportedly met during the filming of the 2011 Telugu movie Teen Maar, where Kalyan was the lead actor, and Konidala had a supporting role. Their professional relationship eventually blossomed into romance, leading to their marriage in September 2013.
Career path
Who is Anna Konidala?
Originally named Anna Lezhneva, Konidala is a former model and actor from Russia who became known to Telugu audiences through her association with Kalyan.
Despite being married to one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, she has mostly stayed away from the public eye, making only sporadic appearances with him.
Her Instagram account was created this year and features pictures of her with Kalyan.
Family history
Kalyan's history of marriages
Kalyan has been married thrice. His first marriage was to Nandini in September 1997, but they separated in 1999.
His second marriage was to actor Renu Desai in 2009, with whom he has a daughter and a son. After they parted ways in 2012, he married Konidala.
The couple has two children: a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.
Separation announcement
Couple issues joint statement
The couple issued a joint statement on Monday night, announcing their decision to part ways.
"After sharing a significant part of our lives, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect," they said.
They also requested understanding and respect for their privacy during this personal transition, adding that the happiness and well-being of their children will always remain their shared priority.