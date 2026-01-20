Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife slams trolls after press meet outburst

Actor-activist Renu Desai, who is also actor-politician Pawan Kalyan 's ex-wife, has responded to trolls and online hate . This comes after her heated argument with a man at a street dog awareness press conference went viral. In a video shared from a boat at the Varanasi ghat on Tuesday, she said, "I don't have a father or mother or an elder brother or husband to protect me."

Post details Desai's message to trolls and online hate Desai further said, "All the hate that you spew on me for no fault of mine, I just calmly share with Devi and Mahadev. I know that they hear my pain and see my tears." The caption of the post read, "I never fought for my own personal rights in public ever." "But I will scream and shout till everyone understands that killing all innocent dogs just for the mistakes of some aggressive dogs is wrong."

Personal life dragged into controversy 'You're saying that's why Pawan Kalyan left me...' Desai also addressed the trolls who brought her personal life into the discussion. She said, "I have seen some comments on my way home." "How correct is it to comment on my personal life? You're saying that's why Pawan Kalyan left me, that I am cranky." "Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I am not even fighting for them; I am fighting for human life."

