'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan starrer's runtime revealed

The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna alongside Kalyan, with Mythri Movie Makers producing. Its first single, Dekhlenge Saala, received an enthusiastic response. The next track, Aura of Ustaad, written by Oscar-winning Chandrabose, will be released on February 22. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken over the release slot from Ram Charan 's Peddi for a solo run during the early summer break.

Release strategy

Film's release date and significance

The film marks Kalyan and Shankar's first collaboration since Gabbar Singh and is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. It is set to release on March 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.