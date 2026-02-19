'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan starrer's runtime revealed
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is reportedly set to have a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes. This will make it a lengthy commercial offering for fans. The final runtime may vary slightly as the release date approaches, reported 123 Telugu.
Film details
'Aura of Ustaad' to be next track from film
The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna alongside Kalyan, with Mythri Movie Makers producing. Its first single, Dekhlenge Saala, received an enthusiastic response. The next track, Aura of Ustaad, written by Oscar-winning Chandrabose, will be released on February 22. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken over the release slot from Ram Charan's Peddi for a solo run during the early summer break.
Release strategy
Film's release date and significance
The film marks Kalyan and Shankar's first collaboration since Gabbar Singh and is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. It is set to release on March 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.