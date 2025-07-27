'Peacemaker' Season 2 trailer: John Cena explores alternate universe
The first look at "Peacemaker" Season 2 is here, and things are getting wild!
John Cena's Peacemaker finds himself in an alternate universe where life—and even his relationship with Harcourt—seems way better.
The new season lands on HBO Max August 21, 2025, so mark your calendars.
'Making peace with yourself is harder than it looks'
The trailer teases a deeper dive into Peacemaker's struggle to make peace with himself, with the line "Making peace with yourself is harder than it looks" setting the tone.
Expect more personal growth, as Smith deals with his dad's legacy and tries to figure out what being a hero really means—even if he doesn't always get it right.
Familiar faces return, new ones join
Season 2 brings back fan favorites like Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, and of course Cena. New faces Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows join the mix.
James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed three—including the premiere—so you know it'll have his signature style.