'Ped Chalta Hai' premiered at Cannes, Bandopadhyay calls screening humbling Entertainment May 15, 2026

Ped Chalta Hai, directed by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, just had its world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026.

Shot in Palamu, Jharkhand, the film explores memory, identity, and survival through the lives of local communities living close to nature.

Bandopadhyay shared that they avoided "artificial cinematic glamor" for an authentic feel and described showing the film at Cannes as "deeply emotional and humbling."