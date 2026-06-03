'Peddi' and 'Masters of the Universe' lead June 4-5 releases
A fresh batch of movies is dropping in theaters from June 4-5, and there's something for everyone.
Sports drama Peddi, a new Masters of the Universe adventure, and the return of Scary Movie headline the lineup.
Also on the list: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Bandar and David Dhawan's final rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
June cast includes Charan Galitzine Deol
Peddi (June 4) stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in a gritty sports story set in 1980s rural Andhra, with music by AR Rahman.
On June 5, Masters of the Universe brings Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor in a fantasy showdown.
The same day, Bobby Deol leads Kashyap's intense Bandar, while Varun Dhawan stars in his father's reportedly final directorial venture, a classic Bollywood romance.
And if you're into laughs (and jumps), Anna Faris returns for another round of horror-comedy with Scary Movie's latest installment.