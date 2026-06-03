'Peddi' and 'Masters of the Universe' lead June 4-5 releases

June cast includes Charan Galitzine Deol

Peddi (June 4) stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in a gritty sports story set in 1980s rural Andhra, with music by AR Rahman.

On June 5, Masters of the Universe brings Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor in a fantasy showdown.

The same day, Bobby Deol leads Kashyap's intense Bandar, while Varun Dhawan stars in his father's reportedly final directorial venture, a classic Bollywood romance.

And if you're into laughs (and jumps), Anna Faris returns for another round of horror-comedy with Scary Movie's latest installment.