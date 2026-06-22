Ram Charan's 'Peddi' remains strong; crosses ₹330cr after Day 18
What's the story
Ram Charan's latest release, Peddi, is still going strong at the box office even after 18 days in theaters. The film witnessed a significant jump in its collections on its third Sunday (June 21), raking in ₹2.82cr net in India, per Sacnilk. This marks a whopping increase of 44.6% from Saturday's collection of ₹1.95cr net! Now, its worldwide haul stands at ₹330.11cr gross.
Box office performance
'Peddi' surpasses ₹275cr gross in India
With this latest jump, Peddi's total net collection in India has now reached a staggering ₹234.27cr. The film's gross collection from India has also seen an increase, climbing to ₹277.26cr. After its first week, the film had already raked in a massive net collection of ₹193.55cr and added another ₹34.45cr during its second week!
Occupancy details
Film's international collection and occupancy rates
Peddi witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 34.25% on its third Sunday. Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 19.27%, which improved significantly in the afternoon to 44.09%. Evening shows recorded a 39.36% occupancy, while night shows ended at a lower 24.64%. The film also added ₹10L gross internationally on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to ₹52.85cr!
Market share
'Peddi' vs 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
Peddi's strongest territories remain Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, contributing a whopping ₹2.75cr gross on Sunday alone! Karnataka added another ₹25L, while Tamil Nadu and other markets also contributed to the overall total of ₹3.25cr gross for the day. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram enjoyed a successful Sunday at the box office with a net collection of ₹10.1cr in India on its third day! This movie can affect Charan's sports film's screen share in the Telugu states.