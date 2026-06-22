Ram Charan's 'Peddi' remains strong; crosses ₹330cr after Day 18

Market share

'Peddi' vs 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Peddi's strongest territories remain Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, contributing a whopping ₹2.75cr gross on Sunday alone! Karnataka added another ₹25L, while Tamil Nadu and other markets also contributed to the overall total of ₹3.25cr gross for the day. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram enjoyed a successful Sunday at the box office with a net collection of ₹10.1cr in India on its third day! This movie can affect Charan's sports film's screen share in the Telugu states.