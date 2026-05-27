Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Japanese premiere postponed

Fanbase impact

Reason behind buzz around 'Peddi's Japan release

Charan's popularity in Japan has only grown since the release of RRR, with many fans traveling to Hyderabad to meet him and celebrate his films. The actor's fanbase had eagerly anticipated a simultaneous release of Peddi in Japan, which could have significantly boosted the film's overseas box office collections. Despite the postponement, anticipation for Peddi remains high across India and other global markets.