Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Japanese premiere postponed
What's the story
The much-awaited Japanese premiere of Ram Charan's pan-Indian sports drama Peddi has been postponed, reported 123 Telugu. The film was initially slated for a global release on June 4, including Japan, where Charan enjoys immense popularity. However, the Japanese premiere has now been pushed to a later date due to "unavoidable technical reasons," leaving fans disappointed.
Fanbase impact
Reason behind buzz around 'Peddi's Japan release
Charan's popularity in Japan has only grown since the release of RRR, with many fans traveling to Hyderabad to meet him and celebrate his films. The actor's fanbase had eagerly anticipated a simultaneous release of Peddi in Japan, which could have significantly boosted the film's overseas box office collections. Despite the postponement, anticipation for Peddi remains high across India and other global markets.
Film details
More about 'Peddi'
Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports action drama infused with emotional elements. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Charan. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.