Ram Charan's 'Peddi' gets UA 16+ certificate; check lengthy runtime

The much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , has completed its certification formalities. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the movie a UA 16+ certificate. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is set to hit theaters on June 4.

Runtime details Here's how long 'Peddi' is The official CBFC listing has also revealed the runtime of Peddi. The film will run for 189 minutes (3 hours and 9 minutes), making it one of the longest films in Charan's career. According to Pinkvilla, the film underwent only minor modifications before receiving its certificate.

Celebration Makers organized promotional event in Bhopal recently The team of Peddi, including music composer AR Rahman, recently celebrated the film's release at a grand event in Bhopal. The cast also performed songs from the film, including Massa Massa Massaaa. After the event, Charan expressed his gratitude on social media for the love they received from Bhopal. He wrote, "Thank you Bhopal for all the love, warmth and incredible energy you gave us. Grateful for all the love." "See you in cinemas with #Peddi."

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