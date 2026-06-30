Ram-Janhvi's 'Peddi' strong; total collection nears ₹340cr
What's the story
The Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is still earning well at the box office. On Monday (Day 26), it collected a mere ₹0.34 crore from mere 952 shows across India, marking a steep drop of 67.3% from the previous day's collection of ₹1.04 crore. Still, this brings the total India gross collection to ₹284.33 crore and total India net collection to ₹240 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Peddi': Looking at the film in numbers
Despite a strong start, Peddi has been unable to maintain its momentum. The film opened with ₹18.5 crore on Day 0 (paid previews) and peaked at ₹51 crore on Day 1 (June 4). However, it witnessed a steady decline in collections over the following days, with significant drops during weekdays. The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹240.48 crore as of now. With ₹52.9 crore gross from overseas, the total gross is at ₹337.23 crore.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy across all shows
The film's occupancy rates have also been disappointing, with an overall occupancy of just 12.76% across all shows. In major regions like Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam, the occupancy rates were slightly better at 19.8% and 15.5%, respectively. However, in other regions such as Vijayawada and Warangal, the occupancy rates were 9.5% and 38.8%, respectively.
Film's appeal
Can 'Peddi' recover in the coming days?
Despite its star-studded cast, Peddi has failed to sustain audience interest. It remains to be seen if the film can recover in the coming days or if it will continue its downward trend at the box office. But most likely, Charan's craze might help the Buchi Babu Sana film cross the ₹340 crore threshold.