Ram-Janhvi's 'Peddi' strong; total collection nears ₹340cr

Box office performance

'Peddi': Looking at the film in numbers

Despite a strong start, Peddi has been unable to maintain its momentum. The film opened with ₹18.5 crore on Day 0 (paid previews) and peaked at ₹51 crore on Day 1 (June 4). However, it witnessed a steady decline in collections over the following days, with significant drops during weekdays. The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹240.48 crore as of now. With ₹52.9 crore gross from overseas, the total gross is at ₹337.23 crore.