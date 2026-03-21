'Peddi' teaser to arrive on Ram Charan's birthday

Peddi is a Telugu sports action drama set around a rural village cricket tournament. Ram Charan leads with a rugged look: think a long beard and a nose ring. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor , Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani.

Release date and other details

A.R. Rahman is behind the soundtrack (the second single was recently released), and it features Charan's energetic dance moves.

After some earlier delays, the release has been rescheduled to April 30, 2026.

April 30 is locked in!