'Peddi' trailer hits Mumbai May 18 as Dhoni may attend
Entertainment
The trailer for Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, drops in Mumbai on May 18 and cricket icon MS Dhoni might show up too.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows a rural sportsman's journey through cricket and wrestling.
Dhoni's possible appearance is already stirring excitement among fans.
Charan trained, 'Peddi' hits June 4
Producers hope Dhoni's presence will give the film a nationwide boost thanks to his legendary status in cricket.
The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and a cameo from Shiva Rajkumar.
Charan trained in both cricket and wrestling for his role and will kick off an eight-city promo tour from May 18 to June 2.
< em>Peddi hits theaters on June 4, 2026.