'Peddi' trailer hits Mumbai May 18 as Dhoni may attend

Charan trained, 'Peddi' hits June 4

Producers hope Dhoni's presence will give the film a nationwide boost thanks to his legendary status in cricket.

The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and a cameo from Shiva Rajkumar.

Charan trained in both cricket and wrestling for his role and will kick off an eight-city promo tour from May 18 to June 2.

< em>Peddi hits theaters on June 4, 2026.