'Peddi' trailer to be launched in Bhopal next week
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of the Telugu film Peddi will be launched on May 16, 2026, in a grand event in Bhopal, reported Variety India. The event is expected to be attended by lead stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, and filmmaker Sukumar. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is expected to perform live at the launch.
Event details
Trailer launch event in works
The trailer launch of Peddi is being planned on an expansive scale, with preparations already underway in Bhopal. The event is expected to attract a massive turnout and generate strong buzz amid rising anticipation for the project. The film has already sparked discussion online over Charan's rugged transformation and earthy rural look, marking a stark shift from his recent polished commercial roles.
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More about 'Peddi'
Filmmaker Sukumar recently visited the sets of Peddi and is said to have appreciated its footage and promotional material. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is slated to release on June 4, 2026. It also stars Shivarajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.