Peet details noticing skin changes before lobular breast cancer diagnosis
Amanda Peet recently spoke out about her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing how it started with noticing a weird skin texture months before she was diagnosed with breast cancer last fall.
Although her first MRI looked fine, an ultrasound later showed something concerning, and after testing was done she was told she had lobular cancer.
She described the whole process as "a slow drip of information," since it took a while to figure out her treatment plan.
Peet reports clear scan mid January
Peet leaned on her sister and brother-in-law, both doctors, for guidance instead of turning to random internet searches.
While dealing with her own health, she was also caring for both parents in hospice.
By mid-January, she received her first clear, cancer-free scan and a few days later gave Page Six an update on her health, saying she was "doing great."
Her main message: trust real medical advice and lean on your support system when things get tough.