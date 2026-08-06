Peyton List's 'Exit to the Guillotine' wraps production

The film's plot centers on a theater troupe, led by the famous but unstable director Dado Levytskyy (Skarsgard), who are rehearsing a new translation of an old Polish play.

However, during each rehearsal, one actor disappears mysteriously.

The ensemble cast also includes Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (Heated Rivalry), Lea Myren (The Ugly Stepsister), Dylan Douglas (Killing Hitler), Marcin Czarnik (Sunset, Son of Saul), and more.