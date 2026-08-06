Peyton List's 'Exit to the Guillotine' wraps production
What's the story
The production of Exit to the Guillotine, a psychological horror-thriller directed by Zachary Cotler, has been completed. The film stars Peyton List (Cobra Kai, School Spirits) and Gustaf Skarsgard (Oppenheimer, Vikings). The story revolves around Burne Peter (List), an off-Broadway actor who joins an international theater troupe at a decommissioned prison on the Ukrainian coast.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about the film
The film's plot centers on a theater troupe, led by the famous but unstable director Dado Levytskyy (Skarsgard), who are rehearsing a new translation of an old Polish play.
However, during each rehearsal, one actor disappears mysteriously.
The ensemble cast also includes Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (Heated Rivalry), Lea Myren (The Ugly Stepsister), Dylan Douglas (Killing Hitler), Marcin Czarnik (Sunset, Son of Saul), and more.
Director's portfolio
More about director Cotler
Cotler, who wrote and directed Exit to the Guillotine, is known for his independent films under Winter Film Company.
His directorial debut, Maya Dardel, won best screenplay at the Prague Independent Film Festival in 2017.
Other notable works include When I'm a Moth, an "un-biopic" of Hillary Rodham set in 1969 Alaska; and The Wall of Mexico, a feature about a wealthy Mexican-American family building a wall around their ranch.