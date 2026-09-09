Philipp's tumor free 6 months after surgery, latest MRI clear
Entertainment
Busy Philipps just let everyone know she's officially free of her rare brain tumor, six months after surgery.
The 47-year-old actor posted on Instagram that her latest MRI showed "no sign of the tumor."
She was first diagnosed with a grade 2 oligodendroglioma in February and had surgery in March.
Philipps diagnosed before 'Cupertino' filming
Philipps's diagnosis came right before she started filming her CBS show Cupertino. After two surgeries (the second for an infection), she's now cancer-free: no chemotherapy or radiation needed.
Her MRI did spot a sinus infection, but as Busy joked, "I'll take a sinus infection over a brain tumor any day!"
She's grateful for the early catch and is seeing a specialist for the infection.