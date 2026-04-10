Philomena Cunk to return with a new series on Netflix

Philomena Cunk, the British comic character played by Diane Morgan, is returning with a new mockumentary series titled Cunk on Cinema. The series will explore the history of cinema through a satirical lens. It will be available on BBC and Netflix worldwide (excluding the UK and Ireland). The show is part of a successful franchise that includes previous installments like Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Earth, and Cunk on Life.

Series details What is 'Cunk on Cinema' about? Cunk on Cinema will be a three-part series, reported Variety. The show will feature Cunk interviewing experts about various aspects of film, from the invention of the camera to '60s New Wave filmmakers, and the rise of CGI and AI. The description states: "Cunk will attempt to demystify (cinema) while sitting in lumpy seats with stale popcorn, asking herself where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can't it tell us?"

Creator insights 'There will, unfortunately, be some bits in black and white...' Morgan said in a statement, "Cinema has given...some of the most profound, memorable and moving visual moments in its...depiction of the human condition-the shower scene in 'Psycho,' Death playing chess in that Swedish thing, and Tom Selleck's glistening mustache in 'Three Men And A Little Lady,' to name but all three of the only examples I can think of at the moment." "There will, unfortunately, be some bits in black and white, but we'll keep that to the barest minimum."

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