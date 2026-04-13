Will Phoebe Dynevor return to 'Bridgerton'? Actor reveals
What's the story
Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of Netflix's Bridgerton, has revealed that she would be open to returning to the hit series. However, she also disclosed that she has not yet been contacted by the show's production team. "I can only speak for myself, I would always come back if I was asked. I have not received a call. When I get that call, I will be there if I can," she told Collider.
Series continuity
Dynevor clarified that she did not leave the series
Despite the show's success, Dynevor did not appear in the third and fourth seasons. The actor explained that she was not the one who left the series, stating, "When the first season came out, they didn't know what they needed to put in play. We (Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page) were the ones that got away, in a certain way," she added.
Future prospects
'Bridgerton' follows a different Bridgerton sibling every season
Even while Bridgerton was filming its fourth season, which starred Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, Dynevor had expressed her interest in making a cameo. The series, based on Julia Quinn's romance novels, features a new couple every season and follows the love stories of each of the Bridgerton siblings. The upcoming fifth season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).