Phoebe Dynevor played Daphne Bridgerton

Will Phoebe Dynevor return to 'Bridgerton'? Actor reveals

By Isha Sharma 11:58 am Apr 13, 202611:58 am

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Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of Netflix's Bridgerton, has revealed that she would be open to returning to the hit series. However, she also disclosed that she has not yet been contacted by the show's production team. "I can only speak for myself, I would always come back if I was asked. I have not received a call. When I get that call, I will be there if I can," she told Collider.