'BB20': ScoutOP's physical fight with Yung DSA raises eviction questions
What's the story
The 20th season of Bigg Boss has been no stranger to controversies, with heated arguments and fights becoming the norm. The latest yet-to-be-televised incident reportedly involves a physical altercation between contestants Yung DSA (Harsh Vijay Machare) and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) during a captaincy task. The incident has sparked fresh controversy in the house, and questions are being raised over whether ScoutOP will be evicted for getting physical with a fellow contestant.
Task details
What exactly transpired during the captaincy task?
The incident reportedly occurred during round two of a captaincy task where Uditi Singh was seated on a robot chair.
Team A's objective was to make her cry. In an attempt to achieve this, ScoutOP attempted to trigger Singh's emotions by slightly burning the edge of her family photograph.
However, Gullu and Yung DSA repeatedly interrupted him during this task, leading to a heated exchange between ScoutOP and the rapper.
Consequences
Did ScoutOP apologize?
After the altercation, ScoutOP reportedly admitted to pushing Yung DSA aggressively and tried to apologize.
Although Yung DSA initially walked away without accepting the apology, he eventually accepted it.
However, his decision did not sit well with fellow contestant Aamrapali Dubey, who questioned him for accepting it and urged him to take a firm stand against physical violence inside the house.
Demand for action
Yung DSA's ultimatum to 'Bigg Boss'
Yung DSA has reportedly told Bigg Boss that either ScoutOP should be sent out of the house or he would be willing to leave the show himself.
He also asked why contestants who do not respect the rules and boundaries of the house should be allowed to stay on.
Dubey has reportedly stood firmly by Yung DSA and supported his demand for action against ScoutOP.
Punishments
Bigg Boss punishes ScoutOP for his actions?
Bigg Boss has reportedly imposed four major punishments on ScoutOP for his involvement in the physical altercation.
These include being nominated for the entire season, losing eligibility to become captain of the house, losing access to any special powers going forward, and Bigg Boss having the authority to evict him at any point during the season.