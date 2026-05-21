Pinkett Smith awarded $32,836 in legal fees from Salaam
Jada Pinkett Smith just scored a win in court. She's getting $32,836 in legal fees from Bilaal Salaam, Will Smith's former friend.
She originally asked for more, but the judge trimmed it down, saying her lawyers spent too much time on some tasks.
Salaam tried to argue he couldn't afford it, but the court didn't buy it since he brought it up too late.
Court tossed several Salaam accusations
This whole thing kicked off when Salaam sued Pinkett Smith for $3 million last year, claiming she threatened him back in 2021.
Jada hit back with an anti-SLAPP motion (that's basically to stop lawsuits meant to silence people), arguing his claims were baseless and violated free speech laws.
The court already tossed out several of Salaam's main accusations, including stuff about media statements and cease-and-desist letter.
The next hearing is set for August 19, so stay tuned.