Pinkett Smith awarded $32,836 in legal fees from Salaam Entertainment May 21, 2026

Jada Pinkett Smith just scored a win in court. She's getting $32,836 in legal fees from Bilaal Salaam, Will Smith's former friend.

She originally asked for more, but the judge trimmed it down, saying her lawyers spent too much time on some tasks.

Salaam tried to argue he couldn't afford it, but the court didn't buy it since he brought it up too late.