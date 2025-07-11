Piracy strikes James Gunn's 'Superman' movie
James Gunn's new "Superman" movie hit theaters on Friday, but within hours, it was already leaked and spreading fast on torrent sites.
Searches for "Superman full movie download" shot up, putting a spotlight (again) on how tough it is to stop piracy—even with all the industry's efforts.
Impact of such leaks on box office performance
This leak isn't just a headache for studios—it could cut into the film's opening weekend earnings, which were expected to hit $100-$130 million in the US. It also takes away from all the hard work by the cast and crew.
Other big movies like "Pushpa 2" and "F1" have faced similar issues lately.
Meanwhile, 'Superman' aims for a strong box office performance
Even with piracy concerns, "Superman" is getting love from audiences—a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes—and still aims for strong box office numbers.
Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, this film kicks off a new era for DC Studios under Gunn's direction.