Kaliyugam now streaming: Watch Shraddha Srinath's dystopian thriller

'Kaliyugam': Journey to a divided world

Directed by Pramodh Sundar, "Kaliyugam" takes you to 2064 AD, following one man's journey in this divided world.

While reviews are mixed, performances by Srinath and Kishore have earned praise.

If you're into dystopian stories like "Kadaisi Ulaga Por" or "Kalki 2898 AD," this could be your next watch.