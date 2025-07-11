Next Article
Kaliyugam now streaming: Watch Shraddha Srinath's dystopian thriller
"Kaliyugam," a dystopian thriller starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, just dropped on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium after its recent theater run.
Set in 2064 AD, where a wall splits the rich and poor, the film digs into inequality and how people push through tough times.
'Kaliyugam': Journey to a divided world
Directed by Pramodh Sundar, "Kaliyugam" takes you to 2064 AD, following one man's journey in this divided world.
While reviews are mixed, performances by Srinath and Kishore have earned praise.
If you're into dystopian stories like "Kadaisi Ulaga Por" or "Kalki 2898 AD," this could be your next watch.