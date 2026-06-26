Pitt and Norton reunite at World Cup recalling 'Fight Club'
Entertainment
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, the iconic duo from Fight Club, were spotted catching Team USA's FIFA World Cup match against Turkey together on June 26.
Their reunion in a luxury suite quickly became the talk of the stadium: social media had a field day, with fans joking about Norton "talking to himself," a nod to their film's legendary twist.
DiCaprio, Wilson, Affleck attend World Cup
Pitt and Norton weren't the only stars soaking up the action.
The stands were packed with Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, Ashton Kutcher, and Colin Farrell.
With so many celebrities in one place, this match was as much about star power as soccer.