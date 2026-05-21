Pitt in Fincher's 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' on Netflix
Entertainment
Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Directed by David Fincher, the film lands on Netflix December 23, 2026, after an exclusive IMAX run starting November 25, 2026.
Tarantino wrote script and Pitt producing
Set in 1977 Hollywood, this marks Pitt and Fincher's fourth team-up (think Fight Club vibes).
The cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
The movie was sparked when Tarantino paused his final film (he wrote the script for this one too) and Pitt is producing alongside Cean Chaffin.