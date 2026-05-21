Pitt in Fincher's 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' on Netflix

Tarantino wrote script and Pitt producing

Set in 1977 Hollywood, this marks Pitt and Fincher's fourth team-up (think Fight Club vibes).

The cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The movie was sparked when Tarantino paused his final film (he wrote the script for this one too) and Pitt is producing alongside Cean Chaffin.