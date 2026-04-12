Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute
What's the story
Tributes are pouring in for legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle (92), who passed away on Sunday following multiple-organ failure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt tribute to the icon, highlighting her "unique musical journey." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to the melody queen.
PM Modi's tribute
PM Modi praised her 'soulful melodies' and 'spirited compositions'
PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India's most renowned and versatile voices. Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world." "From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. "
Twitter Post
PM Modi also shared some photos with Bhosle
भारतातील सर्वात ख्यातनाम आणि अष्टपैलू आवाजांपैकी एक असलेल्या आशा भोसले जी यांच्या निधनाने अतिशय दुःख झाले. त्यांच्या अनेक दशकांच्या अद्वितीय संगीत प्रवासाने आपल्या सांस्कृतिक वारशाला समृद्ध केले आणि जगभरातील असंख्य लोकांच्या मनाला स्पर्श केला. भावपूर्ण गीतांपासून ते जोशपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/JsjoxbdCCt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
Heartfelt tributes
'Irreplaceable loss to the world of art'
Several other political leaders expressed their condolences on Bhosle's demise. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Bhosle's death as "an irreplaceable loss to the world of art." He added that her melodies would "forever resonate in the hearts of the people." Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute, calling her voice "the soul of music" and praising her ability to transcend genres from devotional songs and classical music to pop and film tracks.
Personal bond
Union minister Nitin Gadkari's personal connection
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a personal connection with Bhosle, calling her "a familial bond." He said films like Naya Daur, Teesri Manzil, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Umrao Jaan, Ijaazat, and Rangeela were "rendered immortal by Asha ji through her voice."
Career highlights
Her last rites will be held on Monday
Born on September 8, 1933, in Maharashtra's Sangli, Bhosle was trained in music by her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar. She began singing at age 10 and recorded over 12,000 songs in an eight-decade-long career. Her repertoire included Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali songs as well as ghazals, folk and Rabindra Sangeet. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed that her last rites will be held on Monday at Shivaji Park.