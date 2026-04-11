'Jana Nayagan' star Pooja Hegde slams piracy, calls leak 'disheartening'

The unreleased film Jana Nayagan , starring actor Vijay , was recently leaked online. Following the emergence of HD prints on piracy websites, several actors from the Telugu and Tamil film industries have condemned this act. Now, the movie's female lead, Pooja Hegde , has also expressed her disappointment over this incident. She took to Instagram to share her feelings and urged audiences to watch the movie in theaters instead of illegally downloading it.

Emotional response 'Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening' In her Instagram Story, Hegde wrote, "A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible." "Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."

Call for respect 'Don't we all deserve to gather together...' Hegde further said, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough, not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves." "Plus, don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way?" "Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive."

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Film's release Why has 'Jana Nayagan' not been released yet? Jana Nayagan was slated for a January release but has been delayed due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC raised objections to certain political scenes and dialogues in the film, resulting in a prolonged delay. There is no clarity on the new release date yet.

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