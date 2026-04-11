Kamal Haasan calls 'Jana Nayagan' leak 'systemic failure'

The online leak of Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan , has sent shockwaves through the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has now condemned the incident, indirectly blaming the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for it. He took to social media to express his views on the matter.

Statement 'Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy' Haasan wrote, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here." "Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over." "Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself."

Twitter Post Haasan on the shocking leak The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.

Piracy is… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 10, 2026

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Call to action He also urged people to watch 'Jana Nayagan' legally Haasan further wrote, "It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theater owners, all who sustain the cinema we love." He added that there should be "accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns." "I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theaters, as you stood with me in the past."

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