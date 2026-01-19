Pooja Hegde recalls slapping pan-India film co-star for misbehaving
What's the story
Actor Pooja Hegde has opened up about a troubling incident where she was subjected to inappropriate behavior by a male co-star. The incident took place during the shooting of a major pan-India film and has sparked fresh debate in film circles. Despite her discomfort, the actor did not reveal the identity of the alleged perpetrator.
Career beginnings
Hegde's initial excitement turned to distress
In the interview, Hegde recalled being thrilled when she was offered a big-budget pan-India film early in her career. She expressed that being part of a project led by a pan-India star brought her immense happiness and confidence. However, her excitement soon turned into distress after an unexpected and unpleasant incident on the film set.
Misconduct details
Actor's inappropriate behavior left Hegde uncomfortable
The actor revealed that during the shoot, her co-star entered her caravan without permission. She described the situation as extremely uncomfortable, alleging that he behaved in "an obscene and disrespectful" manner. The incident left her mentally disturbed and unsure of how to react at that moment.
Reaction
Hegde physically pushed co-star away in self-defense
Eventually, Hegde lost her patience and physically pushed the co-star away, slapping him before he immediately left the vanity van. She made it clear that she did not wish to continue working with him after the incident. Consequently, her scenes were later shot using a body double instead of acting alongside him.
Industry reaction
Hegde's revelation sparked discussion on film set professionalism
Hegde's comments have created a strong buzz within film industry circles and on social media, with many discussing safety, boundaries, and professionalism on film sets. Many have also started guessing which male star Hegde spoke about. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter regulations and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for all actors. On the work front, Hegde is currently waiting for Jana Nayagan opposite Thalapathy Vijay to release.