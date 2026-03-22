Popular streamer Clavicular gets slapped during live stream
Entertainment
During a live clubbing stream on Kick, streamer Clavicular was unexpectedly slapped by a woman he invited on stage after an argument.
Thousands watched it unfold in real time, and the moment quickly set off debates about safety and accountability for creators during live broadcasts.
Clavicular plans to press criminal charges
His security and police got involved right after the incident.
Clavicular now plans to press criminal charges and is considering a civil lawsuit, saying assaults like this should not be brushed off just because they happen online.
He hopes his response will make streaming safer for everyone going forward.