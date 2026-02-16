Prabhas sustains minor injury while shooting for 'Fauzi': Reports

The news of Prabhas's injury has sparked a wave of support from his fans. They have emphasized that this incident underlines the physical effort he puts into his roles. Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Mithun Chakraborty , Jaya Prada , Anupam Kher , and newcomer Imanvi Esmail.

Career trajectory

Prabhas to take break after completing 'Fauzi' and 'Spirit'

After the debacle of The Raja Saab, Prabhas has kept a low profile and largely stayed away from media appearances. His current focus is on wrapping up his pending projects, Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. After completing these films, he reportedly plans to take a short break before shifting his attention to new projects.