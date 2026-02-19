Prabhas's 'Baka' reportedly shelved; actor walks out of project
What's the story
Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma is reportedly facing a rough patch as his mythological project Baka with superstar Prabhas has been put on hold. The film was supposed to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and feature Prabhas as Bakasura. However, according to a Gulte report, the actor wasn't entirely convinced after a test shoot and walked out of the project.
Project challenges
Varma's other projects also faced delays and exits
This news comes after reports of delays and actor exits from Varma's other projects. Earlier, Ranveer Singh was supposed to star in Brahma Rakshasa, but he reportedly walked out. Similarly, Nandamuri Mokshagna's debut film also faced uncertainty. The Prabhas-starrer Baka was earlier rumored to go on floors before Kalki 2898 AD: Part II and Salaar Part II.
Career trajectory
What's next for Varma?
Varma's last film, Hanu-Man, released on January 12, 2024, and kick-started the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). His next confirmed project is Jai Hanuman, a sequel focusing on Lord Hanuman. The film will star Rishab Shetty and be produced by Mythri Movie Makers's Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.