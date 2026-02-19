Prabhas's 'Baka' reportedly shelved; actor walks out of project

Prabhas has reportedly walked out of 'Baka'

Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma is reportedly facing a rough patch as his mythological project Baka with superstar Prabhas has been put on hold. The film was supposed to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and feature Prabhas as Bakasura. However, according to a Gulte report, the actor wasn't entirely convinced after a test shoot and walked out of the project.