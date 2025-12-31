Prabhas's 'Spirit' 1st-look poster to drop on New Year's Eve?

The excitement around Spirit, starring Prabhas , continues to grow stronger. According to a report by 123Telugu, the makers are set to unveil a brand-new poster featuring the actor as a New Year special treat on Wednesday. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Triptii Dimri .

Character details Prabhas to don a rugged look for 'Spirit' The New Year poster is expected to showcase Prabhas in a rugged, ripped avatar, with reports suggesting he will portray an IPS officer in the film. "A photoshoot will be organized (for) Prabhas to lock his look and hairstyle for the cop role," a source cited by Filmfare said. The superstar had even shed weight for the part and looks fit, according to reports.

Film update 'Spirit' teaser offers glimpse into film's tone Last month, the makers of Spirit unveiled a one-minute audio teaser in five Indian languages. The teaser featured a jailer and his assistant discussing an ex-cop in remand. It ended with Prabhas's voice saying, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." The film is said to present the Baahubali star in a never-before-seen avatar as an angry young police officer who takes on a powerful mafia syndicate.