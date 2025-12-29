'Spirit': Prabhas's 1st look to drop on January 1?
What's the story
The excitement for superstar Prabhas's upcoming pan-India film Spirit is set to reach new heights with a potential New Year's surprise. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the principal shoot session for Prabhas's first look and is planning to unveil it around the New Year 2026, per Gulte. This move follows Vanga's tradition of releasing striking promotional material, as he did with his previous film Animal on New Year's Day 2023.
Anticipated reveal
'Spirit' 1st look to showcase Prabhas's intense avatar
The first look of Spirit is expected to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before intense avatar. Although there is no official confirmation from the production house or director yet, the buzz has already created excitement among fans across social media platforms. A keenly-awaited project, it marks Vanga's first association with Prabhas.
Film details
Know more about the ensemble cast
The film is being produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Productions and is being developed as a large-scale pan-India action drama. Reports suggest that Prabhas will play a police officer in the film, which will be raw, gritty, and emotionally charged, elements that are signature to Vanga's filmmaking style. The film also stars Triptii Dimri (who replaced Deepika Padukone), Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj. It is likely to be released in 2027.